Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

March 13, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Today is the day we've all been waiting for all winter long. The Everett AquaSox are pleased to announce that single-game tickets are ON SALE NOW! Drop whatever you're doing and hop online immediately to get the best seats for the 2023 campaign.

You have the chance to choose from 66 games at Funko Field this season, including (12) Funko Friday Giveaway Nights (featuring three POPS!), (22) Total Giveaways, (10) Fireworks Nights, and so much more!

The AquaSox open the 2023 season in style against the defending Northwest League Champion Eugene Emeralds on Friday, April 7th with a Funko Friday giveaway and post-game fireworks!

On Sunday, kids 12 years old and younger are invited to arrive at the ballpark early for a special Easter Egg Hunt on the adjoining football field and then Run The Bases after the game! Sunday will also mark the debut of our brand-new "color splash" uniforms. Be the first to see our new look!

Don't forget that both Saturday and Sunday games start at 4:05 pm!

Making it out to multiple games this season? We have a plan for you! Match your schedule to our Half Season Plans (33 games), 22-Game Packages (Friday/Tuesday, Saturday/Wednesday, or Sunday/Thursday plans), 12-Game Packages (Friday, Saturday, or Sunday plans), or our Team Theme Package (7 games with Opening Night) and save BIG over single game tickets!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from March 13, 2023

Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.