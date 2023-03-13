Internships Now Available for the 2023 Season

Are you or someone you know ready for an exciting, hands-on experience that will provide memories that last a lifetime? An internship with the Dust Devils will get your ready for a career in the world of sports!

The Dust Devils Internship Program is designed to give individuals their first experience within the sports industry, with an emphasis on game-day operations, ticket sales and customer service. Each individual will have the opportunity to work in specific departments but receive exposure to all facets of the business.

Internships are available in the following positions:

Ticket Operations and Group Sales

Promotions and Marketing

Community and Media Relations

Stadium Operations

Photography

