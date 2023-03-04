Single Game Tickets on Sale March 7th

Mark your calendars. Set your alarms. Clear your schedules. The Spokane Indians are excited to announce that single game tickets for the entire 2023 season will go on sale starting Tuesday, March 7th at 10:00 a.m. PST.

There are a total of 66 games to choose from at Avista Stadium this year including (17) Firework Nights, (5) Family Feast Nights, (5) Storybook Princess Nights, and more!

The Spokane Indians open the season against the defending NWL champion Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday, April 11th at Avista Stadium with Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Corwin Ford, KREM 2, and 93.7 The Mountain. Tickets for that game are available now as part of our Opening Night Mini Season Ticket Plan.

Get together with your favorite people and head to Avista Stadium this season! Whether it's a school, sports team, church, birthday party, company event, or family gathering, we can help you plan the perfect group outing at the ballpark.

Benefits of a group outing at Avista Stadium include:

- Special group rate on tickets

- P.A. announcement for groups of 25 or more

- Automatic entry into nightly group raffle

- Guaranteed seats together

