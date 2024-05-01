Single Game Tickets on Sale & Promotional Schedule Released

May 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







The Willmar Stingers announce today that single game tickets are available for purchase and release the 2024 promotional schedule. Fans will be able to purchase tickets on the Willmar Stingers website, stopping by the Stingers ticket office located at Bill Taunton Stadium, or by calling 320-222-2010.

The Stingers 15th season will feature many fun, exciting, new, and family friendly themes. Select nights to look forward to are:

Heritage Bank Baseball Hat Giveaway - Friday, May 31st (Pres. by Heritage Bank)

Brooks Lee Bobble Head Night - Friday, June 14th (Pres. by Schwieters Chevy of Willmar)

Human Cannonball - Sunday, June 30th (Pres. by New London Country Stop and A&W)

Toby Keith Tribute - Saturday, July 13th

Bark in the Park - Tuesday, July 30th (Pres. by South 71 Veterinary Clinic)

And many more!

The Stingers open their season on Monday, May 27th vs the Waterloo Bucks. The Home Opener is Wednesday, May 29th hosting the Badlands Big Sticks. The home opener is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group.

Season ticket packages, group tickets, and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available. The Kwik Trip ticket plans include premium select games throughout the summer that includes the 2024 Home Opener and Fan Appreciation Night. For more information and for other stories on the Willmar Stingers click here to visit wctrib.com, your official information source for Stingers Baseball.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.