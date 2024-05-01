Missouri River Motorboaters Rebrand Returns with New Gear

May 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







(Bismarck, ND) - Ahead of summer time and boat launch on the mighty Missouri River, the Bismarck Larks baseball team of the Northwoods League will change their name to the Missouri River Motorboaters for one game on Thursday, May 30.

This is the second straight season in which the rebrand for one singular game will take place.

The original promotion and rebrand was given the 2023 Northwoods League Promotion of the Year and was featured on ESPN's SportsCenter, Barstool Sports's BFF Podcast, Jomboy's Talkin' Baseball, Sir Yacht and several other notable social media accounts.

It garnered millions of social media impressions, sold merchandise in all 50 states in less than four hours and sold out of all inventory before the initial unveil day was over.

The brand even made its way into the popular video game MLB The Show.

For Season 2, the players and coaches will wear new specialty designed hats and jerseys for the game against the Duluth Huskies at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field.

Jerseys will be auctioned off during the game with all net proceeds benefiting a local charity.

The team also has a variety of new summer themed t-shirts, tank-tops hats and other merchandise available for sale now at mrmotorboaters.com.

The Missouri River Motorboaters brand gives a nod to summer boat captains as the logo is designed with the motorboat engine as the captain wearing sunglasses, a boat captain's hat, and motoring a pontoon.

Additionally, the pontoon's paddle features a baseball bat knob and the colors are designed to give off a fun, summer vibe.

"This brand was so much fun last year we had to bring it back for Season 2," said John Bollinger, General Manager of the Larks. "What we found is people connect deeply to time on their boats with family and friends and the Motorboaters brand was the perfect way for people to showcase their love of the motorboatin' lifestyle in a fun way."

Last year's game happened on Thursday, July 27 which featured the team's biggest come-from-behind win of the summer.

The team trailed 5-1 in before scoring seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally and win 8-5 over the Rochester Honkers.

The Missouri River is the longest river in the United States (2,341 miles) beginning in Three Forks, Montana and stopping in Missouri where it connects to the Mississippi River.

It passes through the states of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as receives river water from the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The first complete exploration of the Missouri River from headwaters to mouth happened in 1804-1805 by Lewis and Clark - the inspiration behind the Bismarck Larks mascots: Clark the Lark & Merifeather Lewis who sport the numbers 18 & 04 on their jerseys.

Learn and shop exclusive Missouri River Motorboaters gear at mrmotorboaters.com.

The only tickets available for the night can be secured at bit.ly/MotorboatersTickets. The $40 ticket package includes a free Motorboaters koozie, 3 free drink tickets (beers, seltzer, or Bismarck Distillery ready-to-drink liquor cocktails) and a seat on the Fireside Office Solutions Party Deck.

