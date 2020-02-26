Single-Game Tickets for PAW Patrol, Fireworks, Poster Giveaway, and More Are Now on Sale

The Shorebirds single-game ticket release rolls on featuring homestand #9. 4 games equals 4 days of fun with upcoming promotional events like PAW Patrol, Fireworks, a Poster Giveaway, and so much more all in one homestand. Learn more below and buy your tickets today so you are ready for this summer with the Shorebirds!

Looking for more information for what's on tap for the Shorebirds ninth homestand? Well look no further! Here is the promotional slate for the Shorebirds ninth homestand:

July 16, 2020 - It's a KISS 95.9 Thirsty Thursday. Come out to the park, grab a drink, and watch some baseball as the O's stars of tomorrow play right here in Delmarva today.

July 17, 2020 - Friday night is Nickelodeon Night featuring PAW Patrol with a special guest appearance by Marshall. Marshall will be at the stadium taking pictures, enjoying the Shorebirds game, and he wants to see you at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

July 18, 2020 - Saturday night features another awesome display of Q105 Fireworks presented by Wor-Wic Community College.

July 19, 2020 - The final game of the Shorebirds homestand features the Shorebirds All-Star Poster Giveaway presented by Delmarva Printing. Get to the park early to snatch up this one-of-a-kind poster to decorate your favorite place with Shorebirds swag.

It's also a Sunday Funday featuring a Perdue Strike Out Hunger Sunday and Kid's Run the Bases after the game presented by Chili's Bar and Grill

To get single-game tickets for the Shorebirds ninth homestand of 2020, please click -- BUY TICKETS NOW!

Please note that all single-game tickets are available for purchase ONLINE ONLY and can be purchased by clicking the button below. Additionally, the delivery for all online ticket purchases prior to March 12th will be Print at Home/Mobile Ticket.

We hope you are as excited for the 2020 Shorebirds season as we are and we can't wait to have you at Arthur W. Perdue stadium this season for another amazing year.

Thank you for your continued support of the Delmarva Shorebirds and see you at the park soon!

