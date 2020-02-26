GreenJackets Unveil Full High School Showcase Schedule

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, announced a slate of four games in the 2020 SRP Park High School Showcase. The showcase will feature some of the top high school baseball programs in the CSRA.

"We are so excited to host these teams and their fans for the 2020 High School School Showcase," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "We know the combination of quality local baseball and our beautiful facility will make these games memorable events for the entire community."

- March 12 - Westside High School vs. Academy of Richmond County at 5:30 p.m.

- March 20 - Aquinas High School vs. Glascock County High School at 6:30 p.m.

- March 23 - Strom Thurmond High School vs. Grovetown High School at 6:00 p.m.

- March 24 - North Augusta High School vs. South Aiken High School at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for the March 12 showcase opener between Westside and Richmond County and can be purchased at the respective schools or at the SRP Park gate on the day of the game. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and parking will be available in the Hotel Parking Deck under regular Riverside Village parking rates.

General admission tickets for the March 24 matchup between North Augusta and South Aiken will go on sale for $5 on March 13th at the respective schools. SRP Park gates open at 6:00 p.m. and parking will be available at that time in the Hotel Parking Deck for a $1 donation.

The GreenJackets will be selling concessions at all four games, so fans can enjoy delicious ballpark fare during the showcase. For more information, visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com or call (803) 349-9467.

