Lexington Legends to Rebrand to Kentucky Beer Cheese

February 26, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release







Kentucky Beer Cheese jersey

(Lexington Legends) Kentucky Beer Cheese jersey(Lexington Legends)

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends are thrilled to become the Kentucky Beer Cheese; a Kentucky staple. This cheese spread, predominantly made with sharp cheddar, can come in a variety of flavors, including a hot and spicy option. In addition to being spread on crackers, you'll also find it on sandwiches, burgers and even as a soup. The Legends will take on the new identity with specialty jerseys and hats August 13th - August 15th.

"The Beer Cheese industry is massive and has always enjoyed having a home in Kentucky after it was birthed in Clark County," said Legends President and CEO, Andy Shea. "We have been cheesing ever since we had the opportunity to partner with Kentucky Beer Cheese on this collaboration. We are very excited about spreading Beer Cheese hats, logos, and uniforms throughout Kentucky and Minor League Baseball. We can't wait to 'Say Cheese' and enjoy this new alternate identity of the Legends!"

The Legends chose to take on this identity because it pays homage to not only the Lexington-Bluegrass area, but the entire state of Kentucky. Partnering with the Legends is Kentucky Beer Cheese, a well known brand around Kentucky and the region. Kentucky Beer Cheese was founded in 1987 by Sue & Jim Castano using the original recipe by Johnny Alman's restaurant, which was located on the Kentucky River. Sue tweaked the recipe a little and then started making it homemade for her friends. Diane and Chris Evans bought the company in 2004. They have continued the superior quality and exquisite flavor of Kentucky Beer Cheese. Since 2004 the company has increased sales by over 300%. Based on the numerous requests for Kentucky Beer Cheese from around the country, Kentucky Beer Cheese has a following far past the borders of Kentucky.

Fans can expect specialty concession items throughout the weekend such as Beer Cheese Pizza from Apollo Pizza, Chicken Beer Cheese Egg Rolls, Beer Cheese Burger, Beer Cheese Melt on Texas Toast among others. Kentucky Beer Cheese gear such as t-shirts and hats will be available in the Stache Shoppe. On-field hats are available for pre-order by visiting www.lexingtonlegends.com.

The Legends open up the 2020 season with an exhibition game against the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday, April 7th at 6:50pm then Opening Day is Thursday, April 9th at 7:05pm facing the Greenville Drive at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. The Legends are three-time SAL champions, going back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.