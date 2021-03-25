Single-Game Tickets for Opening Series Now on Sale

March 25, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - Single-game tickets for the opening series of the 2021 Omaha Storm Chasers season are on sale. Tickets for all six games can be purchased in person at the Werner Park Ticket Office, over the phone by calling (402) 738-5100 or online at www.omahastormchasers.com/tickets.

Tickets for the opening series will be limited so fans can enjoy the return of Minor League Baseball in a safe, comfortable environment. The Omaha Storm Chasers staff remains committed to providing family entertainment at Werner Park while keeping everyone's health and safety as its top priority.

"We are ready - ready to get baseball started again; ready to provide safe, affordable, fun events for the Omaha metro; ready to watch top Royals prospects in Omaha; ready to be a part of creating great memories and experiences for 2021," Chasers vice president and general manager Laurie Schlender said. "We hope the metro area is ready to come out and join the Chasers family. It starts now with the first homestand going on sale. We cannot wait to see our fans back out here at Werner Park."

The Chasers are slated to open their first year in Triple-A East with a six-game home series with the St. Paul Saints, the new top affiliate for the Minnesota Twins. Opening night at Werner Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, and will be followed by a 12:05 p.m. start on May 5.

The Ticket Office opens at 10 a.m. today. Hours for it and the Storm Front Team Store this season will be from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on non-game days. On game days, both will be open from noon until the end of the game. They will both open two hours before first pitch for day games during the week.

Single-game ticket prices will include a $3 discount for those with military identification and a $1 discount for seniors and children, when those tickets are purchased in person at the Ticket Office. Full-season ticket packages, nine-game flex plans and the Chasers Blue Book, which features 40 undated ticket vouchers and 10 general lot parking passes, also remain available. Parking for 2021 will be $5 for both the general lot on the west side of Werner Park and for the north gravel lot.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Werner Park in Papillion, Neb. For more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from March 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.