Daily Deals Returning to Victory Field for 2021 Season

March 25, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The return of Indianapolis Indians baseball to Victory Field for the 2021 season coincides with the return of the ever-popular Daily Deals that Indians fans have grown accustomed to over the years. Indianapolis' 60-game home schedule begins Tuesday, May 11 against Toledo. Daily Deals at The Vic are detailed below:

TUESDAY DOLLAR MENU

Come with an appetite, enjoy the ballgame, and leave happy! Fill your belly with your favorite concession items during Tuesday games (excluding May 11) without emptying your wallet. Hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn are all available for just $1 each.

WEDNESDAY DAY GAMES

Perfect for a business lunch at the ballpark or baseball under the sun, schedule that "off-site" meeting during these afternoon ballgames on select Wednesdays. All Wednesday Day Games start at 1:35 PM except September 15 (12:05 PM).

THIRSTY THURSDAYS

Quench your thirst with $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts, and $5 premium and craft drafts. Additionally, you can rep your city and show your 317 pride every Thursday during Circle City Nights, when the Indians will wear Circle City jerseys.

FRIDAY FIREWORKS

Stick around for the final out and start your weekend with a bang by enjoying a postgame fireworks show! Fireworks are shot from on-field. Friday Fireworks begin in June and bonus firework shows have been added throughout the season, including Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 as part of the Fourth of July Weekend.

KIDS EAT FREE SUNDAYS

All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission (excluding July 4), which will be honored at concession stands via a voucher-less transaction. Fans should also remember that Knot Hole Kids Club members can receive Knot Hole giveaways on select Sundays while also having the opportunity to run the bases after select Sunday afternoon games.

More information on tickets, promotions and Victory Field safety protocols will be released in the coming weeks. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

