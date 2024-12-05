Single-Game Tickets for First Half of 2025 Season Now on Sale, 10 Exciting Promo Nights Revealed

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2025 season at Truist Field are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets by phone at 704-274-8300 or online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. A full 2025 schedule can also be found online at www.CharlotteKnights.com.

KNIGHTS OPEN THE 2025 SEASON AT HOME

The Charlotte Knights will open the 2025 campaign on Friday, March 28 against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. First pitch on Opening Knight is set for 7:04 p.m.

EARLY-BIRD 2025 PROMO SCHEDULE

The team's 11th season at Truist Field will feature many exciting promotional nights, including 19 thrilling fireworks shows and much more. A full list of all 19 fireworks shows for the 2025 season can be found at www.CharlotteKnights.com.

Below is a list of 10 early-bird promotions for the 2025 season (in order by date):

1.) Friday, March 28: Opening Knight with Rally Towel Giveaway (presented by Truist)

2.) Saturday, March 29: Baseball Night in Charlotte with Full Team Autograph Session

3.) Saturday, April 4: 11th Annual Negro Leagues Tribute Night

4.) Sunday, April 6: Homer the Dragon's Birthday

5.) Friday, May 9: 19th Annual Pink Knights (presented by Charlotte Radiology)

6.) Saturday, May 10: Superhero Day

7.) Friday, May 24: Halfway to Halloween

8.) Sunday, June 8: Princess Day

9.) Saturday, June 21: Levine Children's Hospital Night (presented by Atrium Health)

10.) Sunday, June 22: Dino Day

MORE PROMOTIONAL NIGHTS TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

In addition to these exciting promotional nights announced today, a full promo calendar for the 2025 season will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can expect many more great promotional nights at Truist Field in 2025. Single-game tickets for the second half of the season will go on sale at a later date.

