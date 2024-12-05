Season of Giving: Free Gift with Your Next Bisons.com Shop Cap, Apparel Or Jersey Order

December 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







'Tis the Season of Giving and we want to give you a little something extra on your next Bisons.com Shop order. Now through Wednesday, December 5, just purchase any full-price cap or apparel item* in the Bisons Shop and we'll throw in a FREE GIFT of your choice!

Just use the promo code Freebie24 with your purchase of a full-priced Bisons cap, Apparel or Jersey this weekend and you can choose either a Free Celery Book, Pair of Earrings, Bisons Card Set, Bisons Playing Cards Set, or Bisons Plastic Water Bottle. You can view all the available Free items here. Just be sure to add your free item to your cart with purchase of any full priced cap, apparel or jersey and use the promo code Freebie24.

Get a little something extra for yourself or double-up on a great gift item for the baseball fan in your life. Just make sure you take advantage of this great Bisons through December 5, 2024.

One free gift per purchase. Free gift includes choice of (1) Celery Book, (1) Pair of Earrings, (1) Card Set, (1) Bisons Playing Cards Set, or (1) Bisons Plastic Water Bottle. Must be added to cart with purchase of any full priced hat, apparel, or jersey. Prior sales, clearance, and gift cards excluded. Cannot be combined with any other offer. While supplies last. Offer ends 12/5/24 11:59PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.