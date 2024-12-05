121 Financial Ballpark Becomes VyStar Ballpark

December 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are excited to announce that 121 Financial Ballpark is now VyStar Ballpark, pending approval of the Jacksonville City Council. The naming rights to Jacksonville's illustrious ballpark are part of VyStar Credit Union's merger agreement with 121 Financial Credit Union and will run through 2040. VyStar is committed to being a long-standing partner with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the City of Jacksonville for years to come, reinforcing the credit union's shared dedication to the community and its vibrant future. This exciting name change comes ahead of Project NEXT's highly anticipated ballpark enhancements due for completion in time for the 2025 season.

In addition to the naming rights of the ballpark, VyStar becomes the Official Credit Union of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp along with additional sponsorship and marketing elements. This partnership brings a wave of fresh sponsorship and marketing initiatives that will elevate the fan experience to new heights. For years, VyStar has been a proud marketing partner of the Jumbo Shrimp, lighting up the ballpark with events like community giveaway nights, spectacular firework displays, and vibrant celebrations. VyStar is committed to enhancing the fun with exclusive discounts and special offers through its member perks programs, ensuring that every game day is packed with excitement and value for fans of all ages.

"VyStar Credit Union has been a long-standing, excellent community partner, and we are extraordinarily excited about their commitment to the Jumbo Shrimp in becoming the naming rights partner to our ballpark," said Jumbo Shrimp owner/CEO Ken Babby. "Following their merger with 121 Financial, we are elated to continue to align our organization with VyStar, whose values and goals parallel our own. Long-term partners and commitments like this one continue to allow the Jumbo Shrimp and Fast Forward Sports Group to reinvest in VyStar Ballpark, and most importantly, continue to provide the most affordable family entertainment option in Northeast Florida."

"We're thrilled to see this great community partnership grow through the renaming of VyStar Ballpark," said VyStar President/CEO Brian Wolfburg. "We are proud to support such an important institution that is part of so many family traditions. This partnership also reflects our commitment to helping build a vibrant downtown with affordable family fun where residents and visitors of all ages can create memorable experiences, and there is no better example of that than the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp."

VyStar Ballpark is currently undergoing transformational renovations thanks to Project NEXT, the club's plan for the $31.8 million publicly funded renovation. Project NEXT is the first major renovation to VyStar Ballpark since its opening in 2003. While aiming to meet MLB requirements, Project NEXT also aims to reinvent the Crustacean Nation fan experience. In 2024, fans experienced the beginning phases of Project NEXT: a brand-new videoboard nearly 20 percent larger in size, new ribbon boards and new concourse fans.

The long-term vision of Project NEXT also includes the creation of an enhanced club space behind home plate and a brand-new front porch and center field plaza to welcome fans like never before. In right field, Project NEXT plans a multi-level building making the Jumbo Shrimp souvenir store accessible on the street level, and on the concourse level, an incredible space that will be downtown Jacksonville's newest spot for banquets and meetings.

Originally named The Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, the facility opened in 2003 as part of the Better Jacksonville Plan. The stadium is owned by the City of Jacksonville and managed by ASM Global with the Jumbo Shrimp as the primary tenants. The stadium has additionally played host to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) baseball tournament, Southern League All-Star Games, collegiate games (including an annual matchup between Florida and Florida State), concerts, movie nights, and other special events totaling in 100 activations each calendar year. The playing surface of the stadium was designated as Bragan Field, by act of Jacksonville City Council, in 2012 to honor the legacy of the legendary Jacksonville baseball family who were long-time operators of the baseball franchise and instrumental in the construction and opening of the ballpark. The naming rights agreement specifically ensures that the playing surface will continue to be referred to as Bragan Field. In 2021, the Jumbo Shrimp and City of Jacksonville agreed to terms on a 10-year lease extension to keep the Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark (now VyStar Ballpark) through March 2043.

Ken Babby and Fast Forward Sports Group have invested more than $2 million in ballpark improvements since 2016. The improvements include the VyStar Crustacean Corner, suite renovations, Coors Light Tiki Terrace and Wheelhouse Lounge and were recognized in October 2016 by CREW JACKSONVILLE with its inaugural Initiative IMPACT Award for significant contribution to the Northeast Florida region.

The Jumbo Shrimp home opener for the 2025 season is scheduled for April 1, when Jacksonville hosts the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) at VyStar Ballpark.

