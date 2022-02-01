Single Game Tickets Are Now on Sale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have announced that single game tickets are now available for the upcoming 2022 season of Naturals baseball at Arvest Ballpark. Individual tickets for all 69 home games were put on sale today - Tuesday, February 1st at 10 a.m. - for fans interested in securing tickets to their favorite promotional nights of the year.

SINGLE GAME TICKET PRICES (Excludes Special Events):

Sunday - Thursday with the exception of Monday, July 4th:

- Home Plate Super Premium Ticket - $13.75 ($14.75 on day of game)

- Dugout Super Premium Ticket - $12.75 ($13.75 on day of game)

- Dugout Premium Ticket - $10.75 ($11.75 on day of game)

- 1B/3B Reserved Ticket - $8.75 ($9.75 on day of game)

- Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $7.75 ($8.75 on day of game)

***Note that ALL online orders will contain a convenience fee

Friday - Saturday and Monday, July 4th:

- Home Plate Super Premium Ticket - $14.75 ($15.75 on day of game)

- Dugout Super Premium Ticket - $13.75 ($14.75 on day of game)

- Dugout Premium Ticket - $11.75 ($12.75 on day of game)

- 1B/3B Reserved Ticket - $9.75 ($10.75 on day of game)

- Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $8.75 ($9.75 on day of game)

Children 12 and under and adults over 65 years of age will receive $1 off the single game ticket prices. Kids discounts are also now available to online customers. Fans can purchase two kid tickets for every one adult ticket ordered with a maximum ticket purchase of up to ten total tickets. Active and retired military will also receive a special $1 ticket discount by presenting the proper identification when purchasing tickets in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office.

In addition to the kids' discounts, fans will continue to enjoy an enhanced online buying experience. Once a fan selects their preferred seat, they will have the option to purchase a parking pass for $5 and then they will be able to select their desired delivery method.

Fans are encouraged to visit www.nwanaturals.com for the 2022 schedule and a complete list of promotions. All game dates and promotions are subject to change.

BOX OFFICE HOURS

Pre-Season Hours (Feb 1 - Mar 4):

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Closed all other days of the week

In-Season Hours (Starting March 7):

Monday - Friday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Gamedays - 12 p.m. - game ends

Gameday Saturdays & Sundays - 12 p.m. - game ends

Non-Gameday Saturdays & Sundays - closed

TICKETING PROCEDURES

Tickets.com is the official Northwest Arkansas Naturals online ticketing system and should be the only ticketing platform used to purchase official Naturals' game tickets. Fans are discouraged from purchasing tickets for any and all events at Arvest Ballpark from other third-party websites. Tickets.com has easy-to-use features including online selection of exact seat location at Arvest Ballpark with print-at-home e-ticketing. Free online services include a complete statement, plus special tools to print, exchange, and distribute tickets electronically.

For additional questions, please visit www.nwanaturals.com or call us at 479-927-4900.

