Shawn Roof Returns as Sod Poodles Manager for 2022 Season

February 1, 2022 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles in conjunction with the Arizona Diamondbacks announced today that Shawn Roof will return as Manager for the 2022 season. Roof led the Sod Poodles to a 59-61 record and a third-place finish in the South Division of the Double-A Central League during the 2021 season. Joining his staff in Amarillo for the upcoming season will be pitching coach Shane Loux, hitting coach Travis Denker, coach Javier Colina, athletic trainer Damon Reel, and strength & conditioning coach Logan Jones.

Roof, 37, enters his sixth season as a manager in the D-backs organization and his second straight at the Double-A level. The 2022 season will be Roof's ninth overall season as a coach in professional baseball and his seventh with the D-backs. The two-time Manager of the Year has a career managerial record of 234-174. A Louisville, Ky. native, Roof currently resides in Fairview, Pa. during the offseason. He was drafted in the 33rd round of the 2007 amateur draft by the Detroit Tigers and played six years in the minors. He attended and played baseball for the University of Illinois from 2003-2007.

"I'm so excited and privileged to have the opportunity to manage a second season in Amarillo," said Roof. "It's a very welcoming community with a lot of wonderful people and Sod Poodles fans are some of the best fans in all minor league baseball. They show up day or night, rain or shine, to show us an enormous amount of support. I can't wait to get back to Amarillo, put on a Sod Poodle jersey, and help build on the success of the 2021 season while continuing to develop championship-caliber MLB players. We have a tremendous staff for this season, all of whom have championship pedigrees and share a passion and creativity for developing players."

Loux, 42, begins his sixth season as a coach in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization and first at the Double-A level. Loux (pronounced "Lukes") spent the 2021 season as the pitching coach for High-A Hillsboro. He helped guide the Hops to the best ERA in High-A West with a 4.32 team ERA, ninth-best in all of High-A. Before 2021, Loux coached alongside Roof in 2019 with Visalia (Low-A), where he helped the Rawhide compile the second-best ERA in the California League at 3.68 and capture the California League Championship. His first two seasons as a pitching coach in the D-backs system were spent with then-short-season rookie-Level Missoula. Loux's professional playing career began in 1997 and spanned over 17 seasons after being drafted in the second round by the Detroit Tigers out of Highland High School in Gilbert, Arizona. He appeared in 58 games in the majors, including 19 games in 2012 with the San Francisco Giants as they went on to win the World Series.

Denker, 36, returns for his second season as the hitting coach in Amarillo, and fifth overall as a coach in the D-backs organization. He got his coaching start as a bench coach for Visalia during the 2018 season and returned as the hitting coach for the Rawhide in 2019. The southern California native played 12 seasons in the minors with six different organizations, including the Diamondbacks, after being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2003.

Colina, 42, enters his ninth year as a coach in the D-backs organization. The Venezuela native spent the 2021 season managing Low-A Visalia. He led Hillsboro to the Northwest League Championship in 2019 and was slated to return as the manager for the Hops in 2020 before the minor league season was ultimately canceled. 2022 will be his second season at the Double-A level after occupying the same role for the Jackson Generals in 2018. Colina played 15 professional seasons from 1998-2012 with the Rockies, Cardinals, Reds, and White Sox.

Reel enters his fifth season as a trainer in the D-backs organization and first at the Double-A level. Reel comes to Amarillo after spending the past two seasons as the trainer in Hillsboro. Reel is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and got his start with the Diamondbacks as an Athletic Training Intern with the club in 2017.

Jones enters his fifth year as a strength and conditioning coach in the organization. He spent the 2021 season with the Hops and spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Arizona Summer League D-backs. Jones graduated with a degree in Exercise and Sports Sciences & Health Sciences from Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C.

The Sod Poodles open the 2022 season at HODGETOWN on Friday, April 8, against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics). For the most up-to-date information regarding the 2022 Sod Poodles season, including tickets, promotions, and other ballpark events, follow the Sod Poodles on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @SodPoodles.

A breakdown of the entire 2022 Arizona Diamondbacks Player Development Staff can be found online at www.dbacks.com or through their various social media channels (@Dbacks).

