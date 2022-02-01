Individual Bedlam Tickets on Sale Now

Individual tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Bedlam game scheduled at ONEOK Field for March 29th. OU will be playing as the home team on the 1st base side with OSU residing on the visitor's side along 3rd base.

To reserve your favorite seats, call the ONEOK Field Box Office at 918-544-7901 any time Mon-Fri 8:30a-5p.

We look forward to seeing YOU at BEDLAM!

For questions, call the ONEOK Field box office at 918-744-5901.

