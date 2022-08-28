Silence of the Lambson

August 28, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(Waldorf, Md.): The York Revolution were silenced by Mitch Lambson and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Saturday night, dropping a 2-0 decision at Regency Furniture Stadium in a second straight defeat.

Revs starter Austin Nicely turned in a terrific outing in what was announced to be his final start of the season, but the York offense was shut down the entire night.

York managed a pair of two-out walks in the first, and a pair of two-out singles by Josue Herrera and Lenin Rodriguez in the second, but Lambson retired his final 19 batters and combined with James Dykstra who worked the ninth inning to set down the Revs' final 22 batters, a single-game franchise record for a Revs opponent.

Lambson (7-8) struck out 11 in eight innings and allowed just two hits and two walks, hurling a season-high 134 pitches in his third double-digit strikeout performance of the year and second against York. He has combined to allow just one run while striking out 24 in 17.0 innings against the Revs this season.

Southern Maryland scored its runs on a two-out RBI double to left by Alex Crosby in the first and a two-out RBI single to center by Jack Sundberg in the second.

Nicely allowed nothing else in 6.1 innings and exited after getting Ian Yetsko to ground into a fielder's choice for the first out of the seventh with Herrera throwing out Joe DeLuca attempting to score.

Doug Olcese entered for Nicely and stranded two inherited runners as Melky Mesa made a great running grab along the left field foul line to end the inning. Olcese has now worked 4.2 no-hit innings in five scoreless appearances to begin his Revs career, retiring 14 of 15 batters faced.

Tuck Tucker tossed a perfect eighth out of the York bullpen.

The Revs will look to avoid the sweep on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. as Duke von Schamann goes up against Eddie Butler in the series finale. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and the WOYK YouTube channel beginning at 1:45 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 28, 2022

Silence of the Lambson - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.