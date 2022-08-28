Ford Reaches 1,000-Hit Mark as Ducks Take Series from Dirty Birds

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 8-2 on Sunday evening in the rubber game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Charleston took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on Alfredo Gonzalez's run-scoring groundout and Diego Goris' RBI single to center off Ducks starter Chris Cepeda. An RBI single to left by Deibinson Romero off Dirty Birds starter Derrick Adams in the bottom of the third closed the gap to 2-1.

A three-run fourth inning put the Ducks in front 4-2. Joe DeCarlo's solo homer to left and RBI singles by L.J. Mazzilli and Lew Ford highlighted the inning, with Ford's single being the 1,000th hit of his Ducks career. He becomes the fourth player in Atlantic League history to reach the milestone (Bryant Nelson, Jeff Nettles and Ray Navarrete) and the first two do so entirely in a Ducks uniform.

Romero added an RBI single to center in the seventh to make it a 5-2 game. A three-run eighth, highlighted by Anfernee Seymour's two-run single and Phil Caulfield's RBI single, rounded out the scoring.

Cepeda (4-1) earned the win, tossing six and two-thirds innings of two-run ball, allowing eight hits and no walks while striking out three. Adams (6-8) took the loss, conceding four runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks in six innings with seven strikeouts.

Romero led the Flock with three hits and two RBIs, while Ford added three hits as well plus an RBI. Seymour finished with two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored.

