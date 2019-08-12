Sikalis Set to Return for 2019-20 Campaign

HUNTSVILLE - Third-year defenseman Peter Sikalis has signed for the 2019-20 season, Huntsville Havoc head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Monday.

Sikalis (6-3, 203 pounds) has been a model of consistency in his two seasons with the Havoc, playing in 106 games and improving in nearly every statistical category from year one to year two.

This past season, Sikalis tallied 26 points on 11 goals and 15 assists in 51 games. He increased his +/- from +2 in the 2017-18 season to +15 in the 2018-19 season.

The Acton, Massachusetts native connected on 13.3% of his shots in the 2018-19 campaign, tops on the team for defensemen.

Sikalis joins Nolan Kaiser and Pat Condon as returning defensemen to this season's training camp roster, as well as newcomers Gino Mini and Greg Sauers.

