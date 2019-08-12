Mayhem Sign Oleg Khalemin to Training Camp

The Mayhem have shored up their blue line depth, signing defenseman Oleg Khalemin to their 2019 training camp roster.

Khalemin is a native of Vorkuta, Russia and played his youth hockey for Dinamo St. Petersburg. He played two seasons of junior hockey in North America from 2014-2016 before returning to Russia to begin his professional career. He has spent part of the past three seasons in the VHL, the second-highest pro league in Russia. 2018-19 was his first fullseason as a pro, which Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas believes will have prepared him for the transition to the SPHL.

"Khalemin is another young player who I had an eye on and waited for him to develop a bit more," Thomas said. "Playing a full year pro in Russia against grown men, I'm hoping he's ready for the jump. I'm excited to see how he fits in with our club."

At just 21 years old, Khalemin possesses considerable upside as a shutdown defenseman. The 6'3, 222 pound blue-liner plays a heavy, physical game and promises to help the Mayhem continue their success as a strong defensive team. Last season was Macon's second-best campaign in terms of keeping the puck out of their own net, trailing only their championship season.

Khalemin becomes the twelfth player signing and fifth defenseman to be announced for training camp in October. Stay tuned on the Mayhem website and on social media as training camp signings are made throughout the off-season. Spots will continue to fill as the season draws nearer. Opening night is scheduled for October 18th against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

