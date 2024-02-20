Signing of Former Mets Farmhand Bolsters Bullpen

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Tuesday of right-handed pitcher Justin Courtney.

Courtney has spent most of his career in the New York Mets' organization, with a brief stint in the Los Angeles Angels' system. He finished the 2023 campaign with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League - a Major League Baseball Partner League.

The 27-year-old was signed by the Angels as a free agent after five seasons at the University of Maine (Orono, Maine). In his career with the Black Bears, Courtney posted a 12-17 record and a 3.92 earned run average.

Courtney's career record stands at 9-7 with a 4.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 121 and two-thirds innings.

The Bangor, Maine native began the 2023 season with the Class-AAA Syracuse Mets of the International League and becomes the sixth player on the Goldeyes' roster with experience at the Class-AAA level.

"I'm excited to get an experienced arm like Justin's in the bullpen," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "He's a guy who has a fastball in the mid-90s with a really effective breaking pitch. He's got a significant amount of time in Double-A and put up very respectable numbers. We expect big things from him."

Winnipeg now has 13 players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

RHP Justin Courtney

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Colton Eastman

C Rob Emery

OF Adam Hall

OF Ryan Holgate

RHP Marshall Kasowski

RHP Zac Reininger

LHP Travis Seabrooke

OF Miles Simington

The club also announced that outfielder Max Murphy and right-handed pitchers Luis Ramírez and Samuel Adames have each signed with clubs in the Mexican League for the upcoming season.

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

