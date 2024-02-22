Significant Dow Diamond Projects Completed

MIDLAND, Mich. - When Dow Diamond opened its gates for the very first time on April 13, 2007, it was heralded as the premier facility in Minor League Baseball. The Michigan Baseball Foundation (MBF) has continually re-invested in Dow Diamond to ensure that status and is pleased to announce its most significant investment to date in the stadium's seventeen-year history.

The projects are team and player centric amenities to enhance player development opportunities while meeting the new standards set forth in the Player Development License granted to the Great Lakes Loons in 2020. The new amenities include:

Expanded home clubhouse with a dedicated team film room and meeting spaces

1,000 sq. ft. workout facility for home and visiting clubs

Dedicated women's locker room that will be utilized by female staff and umpires

Expanded visiting team locker rooms with additional coaching staff dressing rooms and offices

New wall padding system that encompasses the entire playing field

New video surveillance and door access control systems

New umpire locker room

Expansion of home plate protective netting to home and visiting bullpen areas

State-of-the-art LED field lighting system

The LED field lighting system will increase energy efficiency and provide enhanced player safety by offering higher visibility for players that reduces excessive direct light and glare. In addition, the new lighting system will enhance the fan experience with color changing capabilities synchronized to music for in-game moments like home runs and wins.

"Dow Diamond has become synonymous with player development, with 105 former Loons achieving their dream of playing in the Majors. These player focused enhancements to the ballpark continue that tradition while ensuring Dow Diamond remains one of the premiere facilities in Minor League Baseball," Loons President and General Manager Chris Mundhenk said. "The new lighting system will be very impactful for our biggest moments on the field and add an entirely new dimension for fans as well as guests attending events at Dow Diamond."

"This gift to support the LED field lighting system demonstrates The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation's support of MBF as they work to meet the latest Major League Baseball standards," said Ruth A. Doan, President of The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation.

In addition to the projects outlined, a new playing field is scheduled for installation immediately following the Loons 2024 season aa well as replacement of Dow Diamond's culinary kitchen equipment.

Investment in the projects will total $4.7 million. To date, the Michigan Baseball Foundation has received project support from The Dow Company Foundation ($1,000,000), The Herbert H. & Grace A. Dow Foundation ($800,000), The Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation ($600,000), and The Charles J. Strosacker Foundation ($350,000). MBF contributions for the projects will exceed $1.7 million. Local vendors involved in the projects include Three Rivers Corporation, Bierlein Companies, Blasy Electric and Honor Security.

"MBF is grateful for the incredible support from our area foundations for these necessary projects. Their support began in 2007 with funding the construction of Dow Diamond and all have been instrumental in maintaining the finest Minor League facility and events center in the nation," MBF Founder & CEO Bill Stavropoulos said.

Initial grants in 2007 utilized to fund the construction of Dow Diamond were provided by:

- Dow Company Foundation ($15,000,000)

- The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation ($7,000,000)

- The Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation ($5,000,000)

- Dow Corning ($4,000,000)

- The Charles J. Strosacker Foundation ($1,000,000)

The most recent projects mark yet another investment into the ballpark since construction was completed in 2007. Past improvements include:

- Pier 47 seating area (2009)

- ESPN 100.9-FM Studios (2009)

- Lasorda's Landing seating area renovation (2010)

- Tri-Star Trust Club (2012)

- Midland County Sports Hall of Fame (2013)

- The Peninsula seating area (2014)

- The Cove bar area (2015)

- LED lighting (2016)

- Protective home plate netting (2016)

- Field replacement (2016)

- HD video board (2017)

The Michigan Baseball Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity that was founded in 2006 to create regional economic development through creative partnerships, and to enhance the efforts of regional organizations that serve young people. The Michigan Baseball Foundation owns and operates Dow Diamond, home of the Great Lakes Loons, a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

