South Bend Cubs Ambassador Announces Retirement

SOUTH BEND, IN - One of the most recognizable and beloved personalities in Michiana will be flying the coop at the end of the season. Swoop the Silver Hawk has announced his retirement at the end of this season during a press conference earlier today. Swoop was joined by longtime friend and interpreter Alan Rubin and fellow Cubs mascot Stu D. Baker.

Swoop's final game will be on Sunday, August 25 as the team celebrates his 28 years as team mascot with a special bobblehead giveaway presented by South Bend International Airport. Special mascot guests including Chicago Cubs mascot Clark the Cub will be in attendance for the game as well.

"I'm incredibly grateful to have done this as long as I have," said Swoop through interpreter Alan Rubin. "It's been tough the last few years not being at every game. I want to be at my best when I'm in the stadium and out in the community. But this is a special group and a wonderful organization. I'm forever grateful to be a part of this franchise and do this as long as I have."

Alan Rubin (center), longtime friend of Swoop takes questions from the media with Swoop (right) and Stu (left) looking on.South Bend Cubs

"Swoop has been an invaluable member of our organization and great community leader," said South Bend Cubs Assistant General Manager Chris Hagstrom-Jones. "Even after our transition to the South Bend Cubs, there was never a doubt that we wanted Swoop to continue with the franchise. His contributions through programs like the Reading Club and numerous visits to little leagues, children's hospitals, non-profits and other community-based organizations show why he is not just a baseball mascot but an ambassador for Michiana."

The organization will also recognize Swoop's accomplishments throughout the season with special tributes and honors. Fans are encouraged to send videos and photos of their favorite Swoop moments to [email protected]. Videos should be sent as downloadable links.

Swoop was hatched in the fall of 1996 and after an extensive search for a new mascot, the South Bend Silver Hawks announced Swoop new face of the franchise, making his official debut on April 8, 1997. His look evolved with the times, going for a new, edgier look with big eyes and a smaller, formfitting jersey in the early 2000s. By 2008, Swoop updated his look again after gaining additional weight and a new ownership group took over.

"Something was different and I just didn't feel like myself," said Swoop. "The crowds at the Cove dwindled and I felt like I was failing as an ambassador."

On November 11, 2011, Andrew T. Berlin purchased the Silver Hawks, a moment that reinvigorated the fledgling pheasant.

"Hearing his passion for baseball reminded me why I became a mascot. That off-season I got back to the gym and focused on becoming the best mascot I could be."

In 2015, when the team became a Chicago Cubs affiliate, team officials met with Swoop about his future.

"They wanted me to help mentor a young, fuzzy Cub named Stu. I didn't know it at the time, but Stu would not just be my student... he would become one of my closest friends."

The next ten years would go on to be the most successful period in franchise history. Attendance was at its highest levels, the club hosted the final Midwest League All-Star Game, and the Cubs would go on to win two championships.

Swoop reflected on his time as a mascot and ultimately why he decided to retire.

"The team has always been incredibly supportive and wanted me to continue as long as I wanted to. I've always considered myself to be a good teammate. Whether that was working with Covey Junior and the Hawk Squad in the early 2000's or more recently with Stu and the Blue Crew. I've always tried to do what was best for my team and give 110%. It's been tough the last few years not being at every game. I want to be at my best when I'm in the stadium and out in the community. It takes a lot more out of me to jump on the dugouts or be on my feet for six plus hours. I only want to perform at my best and go out on top."

When asked about a future replacement for Swoop, team officials did mention plans are in the works. Additional details would be available in the future.

After the press conference Swoop joked with the media about his final season.

"And at my old age, I don't want to be a bird-en, but I have no egrets!"

