Sign up to be the Shorebirds Little Athlete of the Night Presented by Nautilus Community Solar

April 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







The Delmarva Shorebirds have teamed up with Nautilus Community Solar to recognize Little Athletes across Delmarva again this season at Shorebirds games! Starting today, fans can now register their Little Athlete for the chance to have them featured on the Shorebirds videoboard this season during a Shorebirds game!

All you have to do is submit a photo of your little athlete by clicking the button below and follow the instructions for the chance to have your Little Athlete to be featured on the videoboard this season courtesy of Nautilus Community Solar!

Plus, don't forget to visit our friends at Nautilus Community Solar! With Nautilus Community Solar, everyone who lives in Maryland and pays a utility bill is guaranteed to save 10%, and 25% if you qualify as LMI (Low to Moderate Income). All you need to do is sign up. No investment, roof, or commitment is needed.

So what are you waiting for, sign up today for the Shorebirds Little Athlete of the Night presented by Nautilus Community Solar for the chance to have your little slugger featured on the videoboard this season!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.