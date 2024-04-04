RiverDogs Begin Third Title Defense with Massive Opening Weekend

Charleston, SC - The countdown that began in the form of months, first dwindled to weeks, and now one day is remaining. The Charleston RiverDogs will begin their quest for a four-peat when the Carolina League season gets underway with a three-game series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers April 5-7 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The weekend, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley, features a replica ring giveaway and several celebrations of the team's three straight titles.

Here is a more in-depth look at the fun planned for opening weekend:

Friday, April 5, 7:05 p.m.: Opening Night presented by REV Federal Credit Union/Magnet Schedule Giveaway/REV Federal Credit Union Fireworks/Boeing Red Shirt Friday: Make plans to join us for all the pomp and circumstance that comes along with opening night! The start of a new season is even more enjoyable when you are coming off a third straight title. The season will get underway with a magnet schedule giveaway for the first 3,500 fans and a post-game fireworks show. We also encourage fans to wear red as we celebrate the military on a Boeing Red Shirt Friday. Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, April 6, 6:05 p.m.: 2023 Carolina League Replica Championship Ring Giveaway/Saturday Show at The Joe: We think the title of "champion" has a nice ring to it. So much so that we want to get our fans involved! The first 2,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a replica of the team's 2023 Carolina League championship rings featuring the famed Ravenel Bridge. Make sure to find your seat early to watch returning members of the championship team receive their rings in a pre-game ceremony. Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, April 7, 5:05 p.m.: Dog Dynasty Night w/ Poster Giveaway/Dog Day/MUSC Health Family Sunday/Holy City Sunday: Celebrate the RiverDogs winning back-to-back-to-back championships in the most fitting way possible: with your dog! That's right, the first Sunday game of the season will be a very special dog day at The Joe. Bring your pup to check out the brand-new puppy playground courtesy of Camp Bow Wow! In addition, the first 1,500 fans 12 and under will receive a Charlie T. RiverDog Dog Dynasty poster showcasing our lovable mascot with all the hardware collected by the team over the last three seasons. It's also the first MUSC Health Family Sunday of the season with free parking and an opportunity for kids 12 and under to run the bases after the game. Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

Tickets are still available for all three games! The full schedule is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

