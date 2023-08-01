Siewersten Earns Invitation to Main Training Camp

August 1, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Blake Siewersten Earns Invitation to Huntsville Havoc Main Training Camp.

The Huntsville Havoc are pleased to extend an invitation to forward Blake Siewersten for our main training camp in October. Blake's outstanding performance at our annual Free Agent Showcase Camp has caught the attention of our coaches and management, earning him this well-deserved opportunity.

Playing on the ACHA D1 team at Western Michigan University, Siewersten has appeared in 68 games scoring 71 points. Prior to his time at Western Michigan, he played junior hockey in the NA3HL with the Lansing Wolves and the Lousiana Drillers.

"We are thrilled to invite Blake Siewersten to our main training camp," said Huntsville Havoc assistant coach, Tyler Piacentini. "He was a stand-out at our showcase camp. Each session he made an impact and lead the entire camp in scoring."

Siewersten was the lone invite this year from the Free Agent Showcase Camp.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.