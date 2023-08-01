SPHL Announces Rebrand, 20th-Anniversary Logo

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced Tuesday that effective immediately it will simply be known as the SPHL.

The original SPHL logo will continue to be used, but the words 'Southern Professional Hockey League' will be removed as the league has branched out in recent years to include teams in both the southeast and midwest United States.

"Similar to what the ECHL did in changing from the East Coast Hockey League, our continued success and expansion outside of the original footprint of the league has allowed the hockey world to recognize us simply as 'the SPHL'," stated Commissioner Doug Price.

In addition, to recognize the league's upcoming 20th anniversary, the SPHL unveiled a commemorative logo that will be used throughout the 2023-2024 season. In developing the anniversary logo, designs from team staff throughout the league were submitted for consideration. Ultimately, the logo submitted by former Fayetteville Marksmen broadcaster Drew Blevins was selected as the winner.

"It's an honor to have my logo selected for the SPHL's 20th anniversary season," said Blevins. "Being from North Carolina and having the chance to have one of my designs represent such a momentous occasion for the league and its teams is incredibly special, and I'm excited to see it take on a life of its own through the course of the year."

"We really wanted to give talented staff around the league the opportunity to showcase their design skills and create this historic logo," said Price. "We received several outstanding designs, any one of which would have made a fantastic anniversary logo, but Drew's stood out above the rest."

