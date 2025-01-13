Sidekicks Sign Midfielder Diego Cuellar Through 2027

January 13, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks are thrilled to announce the signing of midfielder, Diego Cuellar to a multi-year contract through 2027. The 2024-2025 season marks Cuellar's professional debut in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) and his first year with the Sidekicks. Per team and league guidelines, additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

A proud Dallas native, Cuellar graduated from W.T. White High School, where he earned 1st team All-District Honors in 2021. He also played club soccer for the FC Dallas Academy.

"I'm beyond excited to join the Sidekicks," said Cuellar. "I can't wait to score goals, rack up assists, and to entertain our incredible fans."

To prepare for his debut, Cuellar is focusing on proper nutrition, hydration, and light-lifting. Outside of his soccer career, Cuellar is a skilled barber

Cuellar expressed a deep sense of pride in representing his hometown. "Playing for the Sidekicks means everything to me," he shared. "This is my first major opportunity since becoming a father, and I'm determined to make it count."

The Sidekicks will hit the road for the next two weekends, facing back-to-back games in Chihuahua and matchups against the Harrisburg Heat and Baltimore Blast. The team then returns home on Thursday, January 30, to host the Kansas City Comets. Tickets are available now at DallasSidekicks.com/Tickets or by calling our office at 469-393-0160.

