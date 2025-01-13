Mansaray, Strykers Face Early "Must-Win" in Ambush Clash

January 13, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Ontario, Calif. - As the Empire Strykers face another Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) fixture just two days after suffering the second of back-to-back away losses, the team's players could be forgiven for hanging their heads at the prospect of battling a rising St. Louis Ambush squad while fatigued from a brutal travel and match schedule. However, despite the frantic turnaround, the Strykers have managed to quickly shift their focus to the importance of the task at hand, which is to land a crucial blow against an Ambush side that could end up as one of Empire's main competitors for a playoff berth down the stretch.

3-5-0 Empire hosts 2-6-0 St. Louis on Monday evening at 6:35 PM PST. In the U.S., the game will stream exclusively in English on CBS Sports Golazo network, with the Spanish broadcast available on YouTube. International viewers may tune in via Sportworld and Unbeaten Network. Tickets to the clash at Ontario's Toyota Arena can be found here.

Another standout showing from Mexican star Marco Fabián was not enough for a win in the Strykers' Friday meeting with current MASL runners-up Kansas City Comets, as Fabián's output of two goals and one assist was matched by two separate Comets players in Ignacio Flores and Rian Marques. The Comets prevailed in large part due to a run of six straight netters that stretched across the second and third periods. While Kansas City veteran Guerrero Pino registered four blocked opposition shots, teammates Christian Anderaos, Ramone Palmer and Chad Vandegriffe each had three.

"We made too many mistakes," offered Empire forward Abdul Mansaray. "That's part of the growing pains as we continue to work on gelling as a team. While it was a tough experience, we have to look at it as a valuable lesson and a chance to go back to the drawing board and make sure we do better when similar situations come up in the future."

Mansaray enjoyed a 2024-25 breakout game of sorts in Saturday's frustrating 6-7 away defeat to the Dallas Sidekicks, which saw Empire get outscored 3-1 after the break. While Mansaray, Fabián and rookie Mounir Alami each bagged a brace in the contest, their side fell victim to fatigue as well as a four-point display from Jamie Lovegrove, a three-point performance from Blas Pérez and the heroics of goalkeeper Juan Gamboa. Notably, the visitors from California did not trail once in the match until the Sidekicks scored their game-winner in the final quarter.

Veteran Gamboa kept a clean sheet in his 24 minutes and change on the turf, with his finest intervention preserving all three points very late in the match, as he rushed off his line to produce a dramatic fingertip save against wide-open Empire attacker Justin Stinson.

Abdul Mansaray made sure the opposition would remember his name, as he worked hard for both of his tallies. In the second period, the Englishman extended the Strykers' cushion to 3-1, racing down the right side and playing the ball off the boards and back to himself before firing a hard shot inside the left upright. Then, in the third quarter, Mansaray made it 6-5 as he applied pressure and was rewarded with a defensive giveaway that allowed him to slot into the open net.

While acknowledging the challenge of traveling from Missouri to Texas and playing a competitive game on the same day, the Maryland-born forward declined to blame fatigue alone for his side's inability to emerge with three points.

"I don't want to make excuses," he said. "Give Dallas credit for refusing to give up. When you go on the road, you have to expect the other team to do what they can to put on a good showing for everyone that came out to support them. I felt we were in control for most of the game, but when we fell behind late, we found it hard to turn that mental switch and fight back. We need to make sure it doesn't get to that point. We have to learn how to close out games when we have the lead."

Empire is led defensively by captain Robert Palmer, who is tied for second in the league in blocks (17), with Momo Gueye (7) trailing the Jamaican on his team. Meanwhile the attack is spearheaded by Chivas de Guadalajara legend Fabián, as the 35-year-old ranks first in the MASL in goals (13) and tied for seventh in points (15) as well as tops on the Strykers in points-per-game average (1.9 in 8). Justin Stinson and rookie Mounir Alami, Fabián's main partners in crime, jointly sit second on Empire in points (11 each), goals (7 each), assists (4 each) and points-per-game average (both 1.4 in 8). Impressively, defender Andy Reyes is tied for ninth in the MASL in helpers (6), having averaged a point per each of his seven games.

Coming off their disappointing road swing, the Strykers look to defy their mental and physical fatigue as they face another six-pointer in their clash with the Ambush. With St. Louis looking like a potential 2024-25 postseason participant, Empire will be desperate to avoid a slide down the standings, as the club has failed to reach the knockout rounds in three straight attempts. Currently sitting in the eighth and final playoff position, head Coach Onua Obasi's men need a win to climb into sixth by leapfrogging Dallas and Utica City FC, each of whom will hold two games in hand after Monday's final whistle.

Lurking just outside the postseason picture and one spot below the Strykers in ninth, the Ambush aims to up the pressure by bagging a victory and getting to within one point of its fellow contender. Head coach Jeff Locker's side, which has missed the playoffs twice in a row, recently turned heads with a series of promising performances that included a brave battle in Saturday's 9-11 away defeat to defending champion Chihuahua Savage. The fiercely contested affair took place the day after Chihuahua had downed visiting St. Louis 9-3.

The Ambush's most dangerous weapon on offense is indoor legend and former Empire star Franck Tayou, who is tied for fourth in the league in points (17), for fifth in goals (11), for sixth in points-per-game average (2.1 in 8) and for ninth in assists (6).

Forward Tayou receives most of his attacking support from Lucas Almeida and William Eskay. While midfielder Almeida ranks tied for fifth in the MASL in assists (7) and second on St. Louis in points-per-game average (1.5 in 6) as well as jointly with Eskay in points (9 each), forward Eskay also shares runners-up among his teammates in goals with Julio Varela (6 each) and, remarkably, sits tied for sixth in the league in blocks (14). Dylan Hundelt has the second-most blocks (12) among all Ambush players. When opposition attackers make it past Eskay and Hundelt, they are frequently stifled by veteran goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento, who is second in the league in total saves (101).

While defender Mohamed Ndiaye, has impressed with his offensive output this season (1.0 points-per-game average in 5), fellow backline member and ex-Empire man Uzi Tayou, brother of Franck Tayou, is listed as likely to miss the meeting with his former club due to a knee injury.

"Having played with some of their guys when they were here at the start of my MASL career, I know it's always challenging when you're up against them," said Strykers forward Mansaray in concluding his look ahead to the clash with St. Louis. "They're stars in this league and senior players who know the game very well, so they can never be underestimated. That said, the main focus is on our game and on how we can minimize the causes of our past two losses. This is absolutely a must-win for us. We know we have to put together a better performance in front of our home fans."

Empire returns home to Toyota Arena today, Monday, January 13, for its crucial showdown with the Ambush. Season tickets and single-game tickets may be purchased here.

