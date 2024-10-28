Sidekicks Announce FLITE Sports as Official Uniform Provider for Upcoming Season

October 28, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks have announced FLITE Sports as the Official Uniform Provider for the 2024-2025 MASL season.

FLITE Sports is a San Diego based sport lifestyle brand that designs and produces custom uniforms, premium apparel & sport accessory products for teams, clubs, schools, and their supporters.

"We are excited to announce FLITE Sports as our uniform provider for the upcoming season. Their commitment to providing quality gear for our players and fans is second to none," commented Sidekicks President Jesse Llamas.

FLITE Sports has quickly established a nationwide footprint by delivering outstanding products in-full and on-time through their commitment to the brand's four strategic pillars: Different by-Design, Premium Quality, Superior Service, and Authentic to Sport.

"Partnering with the 4-time champion Dallas Sidekicks aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence and authenticity," said FLITE President Chuck Rodrigues. "We look forward to energizing the Sidekicks fanbase with custom fanwear options, understanding that, for them, this is 'more than a game'."

To learn more about FLITE, visit their website www.flitesports.com & on Instagram @flitesports.

The Dallas Sidekicks host the Milwaukee Wave on December 21 at 7 PM at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Tickets are on sale now and start as low as $20. To learn more, visit DallasSidekicks.com/Tickets.

