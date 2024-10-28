A Night to Remember

October 28, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Last night, Frontwave Arena opened its doors to 4,000 eager fans hoping to get their first glimpses of professional indoor soccer at the new venue. The crowd in turn created the atmosphere San Diego leadership had been dreaming of for over eight years.

The 7,500-seat arena, originally conceived in 2016 boasts 16 suites, two state-of-the-art LED boards, three private lounges, and a plethora fan-focused amenities and popular local cuisine concession options.

Phil Salvagio, San Diego Sockers and Frontwave Arena owner, wanted to set the stage for the upcoming 2024/25 MASL season with an international clash between Team USA and Team Mexico during the four-day MASL Pro Player Combine being hosted at the facility.

The players stepped up to the stage with a form that looked more like playoffs than preseason. Team USA jumped out to 4-0 halftime lead as Ian Bennett (Milwaukee Wave), Stefan Mijatovic (Empire Strykers), Felipe Gonzalez (San Diego Sockers) and Jesus Pacheco (Baltimore Blast) tallied.

The spirited-crowd chanted of "U-S-A" and "Mex-I-co" throughout the game and especially during the fourth quarter when the Mexican squad mounted their comeback with goals from Carlos Villaman, Brandon Escoto (San Diego Sockers), and Juan Carlos "Charlie" Gonzalez (San Diego Sockers).

A battle through the final minutes ended with USA on top and all eyes shifting to the upcoming season and the competitive drama sure to unfold.

"Last night was even better than what we dreamed of," said Sean Bowers, Frontwave Arena executive vice president of sports management. "Having 4,000 international fans in the building and hearing the chants was amazing. Sharing the event with the MASL Pro Player Combine, coaches and management groups from across the league was something extra special for us."

The Sockers will christen Frontwave Arena, the MASL's new jewel venue, when they begin their home portion of their schedule on December 14 against Utica City FC.

Two players from the Combine were selected to don the international kits and participate in the game alongside legends from across the league. Jordan Maldonado, MASL Pro Player Combine participant and Team USA member Jordan Maldonado said, "It was a blessing to have such a great opportunity to play in the USA v Mexico game last night. It was a great atmosphere on the bench. It really opened my mindset on how to be a better athlete and how to enjoy the game as much as the professionals."

The MASL Pro Player Combine continues at Frontwave Arena on Monday and Tuesday concluding with the MASL Pro Player Combine Draft. After last night's performance the players have a little extra fire in their bellies as they look to one day compete on the MASL stage.

