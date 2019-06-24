Shutout Earns Kines Pitcher of the Week

SCHAUMBURG, IL - It is with great pleasure that the Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, announce that Gunnar Kines has been chosen as the Frontier League's Pitcher of the Week.

Kines threw the second complete game shutout of the season by a Schaumburg pitcher on June 19, helping the Boomers pick up a 3-0 win over the Joliet Slammers, the first victory of the current season best five-game win streak. The left-hander allowed just two hits and did not walk a batter in tossing the full nine innings, striking out eight. The shutout marked the second of his career after blanking Joliet on August 10, 2018. Kines is the first player in team history to record multiple shutouts. Kines had made six starts this season and owns a 2-2 record with an ERA of 3.34 over 34.1 innings with 29 strikeouts and only six walks.

Kines is in his fourth season with the Boomers and is the franchise's career leader in strikeouts. The South Carolina native was signed away from the Boomers in 2017 by the New York Mets and returned to the team last year. Kines originally debuted with the team in 2016 and nearly threw a no-hitter in his final start of the season against Windy City. The product of the University of Mt. Olive started opening night in 2017 and again in 2019, becoming just the second player in franchise history to make multiple starts on the mound in the opener. Kines posted the best single season ERA in team history in 2017 and ranks among the franchise's top-five in wins, losses, starts, innings and complete games.

Kines is the second Schaumburg pitcher to earn the award this season. Aaron Rozek also won the award following a 3-0 shutout of Joliet on May 24, the first complete game shutout of the year in the league. The pitching staff owns three complete games on the season. Historically, Schaumburg has claimed a weekly award 15 times, six of which have been pitchers.

Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation, makes the player of the week selections every week and has been selecting winners since 2014.

