Eddie Olczyk to Make Appearance at Dupage Medical Group Field

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers are excited to announce that Eddie Olczyk will be appearing at the Slammers game on Saturday, August 17 as part of Cancer Awareness Night. Olczyk will be available for a VIP Meet & Greet session before the game, and for autographs on the concourse during the game. VIP Meet and Greet passes are on sale now at jolietslammers.store or by calling 815-722-2287. Each meet and greet pass includes a ticket to the Slammers game that evening, the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session, a photo with Olczyk, and an autograph. The meet and greet will run from 4pm-5pm.

Olczyk played in the NHL for 16 seasons, playing for the Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins. He also spent time as the head coach of the Penguins. He currently serves as the color commentator for the Blackhawks and NHL on NBC. Olczyk is a cancer survivor.

Tickets for the game can be purchased at jolietslammers.com or by calling 815-722-2287. Gates open for the Slammers game at 5:05pm. Following the game that night, there will be fireworks show.

