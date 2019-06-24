Long Named Frontier League Player of the Week

June 24, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Frontier League has named Evansville Otters player Ryan Long the Player of the Week.

Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation, chooses the weekly award.

In earning the award, continues his push for an All-Star selection, going 8-16 at the plate last week.

"Ryan's one of the best hitters in the league, and I'm glad to see he has gotten this recognition," Otters manager Andy McCauley said.

"He's been very patient at the plate and not missing many good pitches to hit."

Long finished the week driving in eight runs in five games, as well as hitting two home runs, three doubles and accumulating a 1.589 OPS for the week. With another strong week, Long sees himself leading the league with 33 RBIs on the season and fourth in OPS at .933.

"Ryan is a professional hitter that works hard to keep his swing consistent throughout the summer," McCauley said.

Long earned the second league honor for Evansville this season as former starting pitcher Randy Wynne was awarded the league's Pitcher of the Week honor on May 13 after Opening Weekend.

Long is from Crandall, Texas and joined the Otters in June of 2017. Last season, Long hit .292 with 59 runs, 55 RBIs, 48 walks and led the team with 12 home runs, earning a Frontier League All-Star selection.

The Otters return to action Tuesday from Bosse Field, beginning a three-game series against the Schaumburg Boomers at 6:35 p.m.

All three games from Bosse Field can be heard on the radio at 91.5 FM WUEV or evansvilleotters.com with David Nguyen (play-by-play) and Bill McKeon (analyst) on the call.

The Otters are celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2019.

The Otters will return home to Bosse Field June 25 for a six-game homestand against the Schaumburg Boomers and River City Rascals.

Highlighted promotions for that homestand include $2 Tuesday, Deaconess Strike Out Stroke Night, 14 WFIE and Bud Light Thirsty Thursday, Holly's House and Deaconess Women's Hospital Night, Deaconess Employee Night and Princess Night with postgame fireworks, and Sunday's series finale presented by North American Light, an Indiana Tool Plant.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.