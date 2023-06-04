Shuckers Win Finale Against Pensacola After Dominant Start From Justin Jarvis

Biloxi Shuckers' Justin Jarvis on the mound

BILOXI, MS - Behind seven innings with six strikeouts and one run from Justin Jarvis, the Biloxi Shuckers (26-25) took the series finale against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (31-20), 6-5, at MGM Park on Sunday night. The win split the series between the two teams and puts the Shuckers five games back of Pensacola, with 18 remaining in the first half.

The game started as a pitcher's duel between Jarvis and Blue Wahoos' starter Jonathan Bermudez. Jarvis retired eight of the first nine batters he faced with three strikeouts while Bermudez retired seven of the first nine.

Pensacola struck first in the top of the sixth when Nasim Nuñez was driven in by a single from Dane Myers. In the bottom half of the inning, Wes Clarke broke up Bermudez's no-hit bid as the first batter of the inning. After Felix Valerio singled and Jackson Chourio pushed the pair into scoring position with a walk, Jeferson Quero tied the game at one with a bases-loaded walk.

In the seventh, the Shuckers exploded for five runs. The first two came home on a two-RBI double from Valerio with the bases loaded that gave Biloxi a 3-1 lead. Two batters later, Chourio smashed a three-run blast, his eighth homer of the year, that extended the lead to 6-1.

In the eighth, Pensacola struck back with an RBI single from J.D. Orr, who later scored on a wild pitch and an error on the throw to third. Troy Johnston then brought in Nuñez on a fielder's choice that cut the Biloxi lead to 6-4. In the ninth, Abner Uribe hit the first batter, and struck out the second before a fielder's choice from J.D. Orr put the tying run at the plate with two outs. Orr reached second on defensive indifference and then came home on two wild pitches. Uribe struck out José Devers with a 99 MPH fastball on the inside corner to close out a 6-5 Biloxi win.

After an off day on Monday, the Shuckers are set to travel to Pearl to take on the Mississippi Braves in the first game of a 12-game road-trip. Tobias Myers is set to start game one of the series for Biloxi on Tuesday at Trustmark Park.

