DiChiara Homers as Trash Pandas Fall 7-4 in Finale

June 4, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MONTGOMERY, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas fell behind early and attempted a comeback after a lengthy rain delay on Sunday against the Montgomery Biscuits, but ultimately came up short in a 7-4 loss in the series finale at Riverwalk Stadium.

Montgomery opened the scoring in the bottom of the second against Trash Pandas starter Landon Marceaux (L, 2-5). Three straight singles, capped by an RBI single to right from Diego Infante, brought in the first run of the game. Heriberto Hernandez followed with a sacrifice fly to left, giving the home team a 2-0 lead.

An inning later, the Biscuits began to pull away, plating four more runs against Marceaux, all with two outs, for a 6-0 lead. Infante's second single in as many innings brought in two, while Hernandez doubled to deep center to score two more. That would be the end of Marceaux's game after three innings. The righty allowed six runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts to suffer the loss.

The Trash Pandas finally broke through in the top of the fourth against Biscuits starter Mason Montgomery. Jeremiah Jackson got the inning started with a walk. Sonny DiChiara then crushed a towering two-run 379-foot home run down the left field line that left his bat at 111 miles per hour, his second professional home run and first of the season, to get the Trash Pandas on the board at 6-2.

The Biscuits plated one more in the bottom of the fourth against Trash Pandas reliever Brandon Dufault to extend the lead to 7-2. After the final out of the fourth, the skies above Riverwalk Stadium opened with a lengthy storm that included rain, hail, and heavy wind.

Almost two and a half hours later later, the game resumed, and the Rocket City offense went to work in the fifth. Bryce Teodosio reached against reliever John Doxakis (W, 2-1) with an infield single. Kyren Paris singled as well to put runners on the corners with one out. Edgar Quero laced a double to the gap in left-center, scoring Teodosio to make it 7-3. An RBI ground out from Jackson cut the deficit to 7-4.

Robinson Pina was next out of the Rocket City bullpen and pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three. Luke Murphy and Kolton Ingram combined on a clean seventh to keep the deficit at three. Ingram did the same in the eighth.

Patrick Wicklander entered in the sixth for Montgomery and pitched two scoreless innings to hold the lead after seven. Rocket City threatened in the eighth with a leadoff double from DiChiara and a single from Kevin Maitan to put runners on the corners with one out. Wicklander escaped further damage by striking out Jose Gomez and inducing a pop up from Teodosio to maintain the 7-4 lead.

In the ninth, Biscuits closer Michael Mercado allowed a walk and a single to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs. Down to their last out, the Trash Pandas sent DiChiara to the plate and he grounded out, ending the game to give Mercado (S, 4) the save.

DiChiara led the way for the Rocket City offense, going 2-for-4 with a double, home run, and two RBI while Maitan and Teodosio each added a pair of singles in the loss, which gave the Biscuits a split of the six-game series.

The Trash Pandas (24-27) return home to begin a crucial six-game series with the Tennessee Smokies (28-23) on Tuesday night. First pitch at Toyota Field is set for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be broadcast locally on WAAY 31.6, This TV.

At Tuesday night's game, 1,500 adults ages 18 and older will receive a limited-edition Trash Pandas Jersey Lunch Bag, presented by CDM Electronics. Tuesday is also Ladies Night, presented by Reeds Jewelers. All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win great prizes and enjoy $5 wine specials throughout the night.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.