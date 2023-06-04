M-Braves Claim Series with Third-Straight Win on Sunday, 7-3

Mississippi Braves at the plate

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Mississippi Braves (24-26) knocked off the Birmingham Barons (17-34) Sunday, 7-3, at Regions Field and claimed a 4-2 series win. In what was the most fruitful series at the plate this season for the M-Braves, the squad scored 36 runs over the series and are now 15-8 since May 8.

The M-Braves only scored one run on Saturday but doubled that in the first inning on Sunday. Justin Dean singled with one out, and then Luke Waddell doubled home Dean to make it 1-0. With two outs, Drew Lugbauer doubled home Waddell to make it 2-0. Waddell reached base safely four times in the series finale and went 3-for-4 with an RBI and four runs scored.

Dean added another single in the second inning, scoring Cade Bunnell to up the lead to 3-0. Barons starter Chase Solesky exited after three innings and three runs on six hits allowed.

Hayden Deal made the spot start for the M-Braves and was fantastic. Deal tossed three shutout innings on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Domingo Gonzalez (W, 1-0), Trey Riley, Daysbel Hernandez, Nick Howard, and Jose Montilla combined for five scoreless frames behind Deal.

In the fifth, Lugbauer connected on his second double of the day, and tenth on the season, scoring Waddell, extending the lead to 5-0. Javier Valdes plated Dean with a bases-loaded single in the seventh to make it 6-0, and Cade Bunnell added a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 7-0.

After holding Birmingham scoreless for 21 straight innings, the Barons got to M-Braves reliever Alec Barger in the ninth, scoring three runs to make the final 7-3.

Dean was 2-for-4 with an RBI, walk, and two runs scored, finishing the series 10-for-23 with nine runs scored and eight walks. Lugbauer was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, and Valdes finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The M-Braves will enjoy a day off on Monday and then begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park. LHP Luis De Avila will make the start for Mississippi against RHP Tobias Myers for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

