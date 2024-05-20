Shuckers Welcome Barons, Blue Wahoos in Longest Homestand of the Year

May 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers return to Biloxi for the team's longest homestand of the season! The Shuckers welcome in the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox) and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins) for 12 games over 13 days at Shuckers Ballpark, including games throughout Memorial Day Weekend. After every game, kids of all ages can run the bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi. Fans can also access the Corona Premier Tiki Bar and Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping for free throughout every game. Fans are also encouraged to arrive early to enjoy Shuckers Plaza with a retail kiosk, wiffle ball field and more!

TUESDAY, MAY 21, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers open the homestand with Strike Out Stroke Night presented by Memorial Health System. The first 250 fans will receive a special themed t-shirt presented by Memorial Hospital. Fans can also enjoy Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers will host Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. It's also Bark in the Park! Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game.

THURSDAY, MAY 23, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can splash into the weekend with Thirsty Thursday presented by PBR, Coca-Cola and Kicker108! Fans can enjoy $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products. There are also $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday Deal which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $16 in advance. The Shuckers will also celebrate local Kiwanis Clubs on the Coast with Kiwanis Night!

FRIDAY, MAY 24, 6:35 p.m.

Join the Shuckers for the best fireworks show on the Coast with a Fireworks Friday presented by Island View Casino Resort! Fireworks will begin shortly after the final out is recorded. Kids Run the Bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi will follow fireworks. The Shuckers will also say thank you to educators across the Coast with Educator Appreciation Night! Educators can receive $2 off Reserved and Dugout Box tickets with a valid ID.

SATURDAY, MAY 25, 6:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will transform into the Biloxi Beach Chickens for the first of four games during the 2024 season! The Beach Chickens pay homage to the fun-loving seagulls (i.e. beach chickens) that inhabit the Coast's beaches. Be one of the first 1,000 fans to the ballpark and receive a pair of Beach Chickens sandals presented by the Beau Rivage! Through the team's Heart of a Shucker Foundation, the Shuckers will present a donation to Military One Coast prior to the game.

SUNDAY, MAY 26, 5:05 p.m.

The world-famous Bluey and Bingo will be at the ballpark! The duo will be available for pictures and meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the game. Be one of the first 125 fans at the ballpark for a specialty Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing! Select players will also be available for pregame autographs in the Shuckers Shop prior to the game. Fans can save over 35% with a Fun Day Sunday package that includes a Reserved Level seat and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for only $19 per person with a four-person minimum. Fans can also have a catch on the field and run the bases following the game.

TUESDAY, MAY 28, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers continue the 12-game homestand with Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. The first 250 fans will also receive a Shuckers Arcade-themed t-shirt presented by Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers will honor military members with Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. The Shuckers will also wear their military-themed alternate jerseys. Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119 for Bark in the Park! Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game.

THURSDAY, MAY 30, 6:35 p.m.

It's Thirsty Thursday presented by PBR, Coca-Cola and Kicker108! Fans can enjoy $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products. There are also $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday Deal which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $16 in advance.

FRIDAY, MAY 31, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers will be dressed in black and gold for Saints Hall of Fame Night! Former Saints players will be in attendance for meet-and-greet opportunities and the Shuckers will wear specialty Saints-themed jerseys in celebration of the Saints Hall of Fame Class of 2024. After the game, join the Shuckers for the best fireworks show on the Coast with Fireworks Friday! Kids Run the Bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi will follow fireworks.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 6:05 p.m.

Join the Shuckers and defend the galaxy on Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night! The Shuckers will wear their specialty Marvel-themed jerseys that will be up for auction following the game. Captain America will also be in attendance for meet-and-greet opportunities. The Shuckers will also present a donation to Grace's Home of Heroes prior to first pitch through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund.

SUNDAY, JUNE 2, 5:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will finish out the homestand with Schooner's Birthday! Fans can join their favorite seagull and his friends for a fun-filled night at the ballpark! The first 125 fans will receive a special Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing and pregame autographs will be available. Fans can also have a catch on the field and run the bases following the game. Fans can save over 35% with a Fun Day Sunday package that includes a Reserved Level seat and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for only $19 per person with a four-person minimum.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com , the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

