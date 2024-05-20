Blalock Recalled by Milwaukee Among Moves Announced by Shuckers

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced multiple moves prior to their series opener on Tuesday against the Birmingham Barons. RHP Bradley Blalock has been recalled by the Milwaukee Brewers ahead of their series against the Miami Marlins. RHP Blake Holub and INF Ben Metzinger have been transferred to Biloxi from Triple-A Nashville. OF Justin Dirden has announced his retirement. Holub will wear No. 48 and Metzinger will wear No. 4. The Shuckers' active roster stands at 28 players.

Blalock, the organization's No. 17 prospect per MLB Pipeline , had a team-best 2.27 ERA in eight starts with Biloxi, including 17 straight shutout innings to begin the season. Blalock is set to become the 72 nd former Shucker to make their MLB debut.

Holub, acquired this off-season by the Brewers from the Detroit Tigers, made 15 relief appearances with the Sounds. In 2023, Holub tallied 44 strikeouts in 30.1 innings over 30 appearances with Double-A Erie SeaWolves. He helped lead the SeaWolves to the 2023 Eastern League title.

Metzinger has appeared in six games in 2024 between High-A Wisconsin and Triple-A Nashville. He's set to make his Double-A debut with Biloxi after 129 games across three seasons in the Brewers' organziation.

Over 315 professional games across four seasons with the Brewers and Houston Astros' organizations, Dirden hit 49 career home runs with 309 hits and a .846 OPS. Dirden joined the Shuckers on April 19, 2024, after signing with the Brewers organization as a free agent on April 16.

