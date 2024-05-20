Ian Mejia Earns Second Southern League Player of the Week Award

May 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - For the second time in three weeks, Mississippi Braves right-handed pitcher Ian Mejia has been named Southern League Pitcher of the Week, announced Monday by Minor League Baseball.

Mejia, 24, threw the fifth no-hitter in club history on Friday, May 17, during a 2-0 win in game two of the doubleheader against Biloxi at Trustmark Park. The 24-year-old right-hander set a new career high by striking out 11 batters in the seven-inning no-hitter. Atlanta's 11th-round selection in 2022 out of New Mexico State hasn't allowed a run over his last 22.2 innings, dating back to his April 28 start at Montgomery. Mejia is 3-0 in May and hasn't given up a run over 19.2 IP, five walks, and 27 strikeouts. Over his eight starts, four have been shutout performances, and he pitched 6+ innings four times and 7.0 innings twice.

Mejia struck out five of the first six batters and retired 13 in a row until issuing a fifth-inning walk to Darrien Miller. In the seventh inning, Mejia got Mike Boeve to ground out but issued his second walk to Brock Wilken. Carlos Rodriguez hit a line drive to left that was caught by Geraldo Quintero for the second out. Miller was hit by a Mejia pitch to place the tying run on base. Lamar Sparks was Biloxi's last chance, and Mejia registered his 11th strikeout to end the game.

When Mejia takes the mound, the M-Braves are 7-1 in his eight starts. Mississippi's opening-day starter is second in the league and fifth in Double-A with 54 strikeouts. Mejia also ranks among the league and Double-A leaders in ERA (1.69, 2nd SL, 4th AA), innings pitched (42.2 IP, 2nd SL, 8th AA), wins (4, T-3rd SL, 4th AA), BAA (.160, 2nd SL, 5th, AA), and WHIP (0.94, 5th, SL, 9th AA).

Mejia's seven-inning no-hitter was the first individual no-no since Tommy Hanson's nine-inning no-hitter on June 25, 2008, vs. Birmingham at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves beat the Barons 6-0, and Hanson walked three and struck out 14 in the game. There have been three combined nine-inning no-hitters in team history (Julio Teheran & Tyrelle Harris, 8/2/10 vs. Mobile, Ian Anderson & Jeremy Walker, 6/28/19 vs. Jackson (TN), and Bryce Elder & Daysbel Hernandez, 7/10/21 vs. Pensacola.

Mejia is scheduled to start next on Friday, May 24, at 6:15 pm CT against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. The M-Braves have a travel day on Monday and begin a six-game road series against the Lookouts on Tuesday night. Game one of the series is at 6:15 pm, with Mississippi sending RHP Hurston Waldrep (2-3, 3.32) against Chattanooga RHP Hunter Parks (0-3, 6.17). Coverage begins at 6:00 pm CT on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a Memorial Day Celebration on Monday, May 27. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm with a pregame C-17 flyover and Post-Game Fireworks presented by Milwaukee Tool. The M-Braves will wear a special Patriotic Jersey that will be auctioned off with benefits to 5th Squad. For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

