Shuckers Tally Eight Runs, 13 Hits in Series-Opening Loss to M-Braves

PEARL, MS - Despite eight runs, 13 hits and two home runs, the Biloxi Shuckers (26-26) fell in the series opener to the Mississippi Braves (25-26) at Trustmark Park on Tuesday night. The wild back-and-forth game saw the two teams combined for 17 runs, 25 hits and 10 extra-base hits. The loss, combined with a Pensacola win, saw the Shuckers drop to six games back in the division with 17 games remaining in the first half.

In the first inning, the M-Braves started the scoring early with a solo home run from Justin Dean, the second batter in the order. In the top of the second, the Shuckers started a streak of five consecutive innings with a run. It started with a game-tying home run by Tristen Lutz to right-center. With the blast, Lutz became the first visiting player to homer at Trustmark Park since late April. One inning later, the Shuckers took the lead on an RBI double from Jackson Chourio that drove in his team-leading 33rd RBI.

The M-Braves, however, took the lead in the bottom of the third with a three-run home run from Drew Lugbauer. The Shuckers then tied it up the next half-inning with a two-RBI triple from Felix Valerio. Biloxi took the lead an inning later when Wes Clarke smashed a two-run homer to bring home Tyler Black and make it a 6-4 game. Black reached on a triple to extend his on-base streak to 27 games, tying the franchise record set by Cooper Hummel in 2019. Three batters later, Lamar Sparks drove in the seventh run of the night with a single to center.

In the bottom of the inning, the M-Braves made it a 7-6 game with a two-RBI double from Javier Valdes to right-center. Two batters later, Landon Stephens launched a 391-foot home run to left that made it 9-7 Mississippi. The Shuckers brought it within one with an RBI single from Clarke in the sixth that scored Chourio, who had reached on a single and stole second and third.

Pitching then dominated the final frames. Shuckers' reliever James Meeker struck out the first five batters he faced in his outing before surrendering a single in the eighth. Jake McSteen and Kyle Wilcox combined to retire the side in order over the final two innings for the M-Braves. Wilcox earned his first save of the year after Valerio was caught trying to steal second with two outs in the ninth.

Russell Smith (0-1) took the loss for Biloxi after allowing Stephens' three-run home run in the fifth. Coleman Huntley III (3-0) earned the win for the M-Braves.

The two teams are set to meet tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. for the second game of the series. Christian Mejias is set to make his ninth start of the year for Biloxi. Alan Rangel is scheduled to start for the M-Braves.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Shuckers return to MGM Park for a 12-game homestand starting on Tuesday, June 20 against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

