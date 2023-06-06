Lookouts Snag Early Lead But Lose 5-3

The Chattanooga Lookouts jumped out to an early 3-0 lead but fell to the Birmingham Barons 5-3 in the first game of their six-game series.

Chattanooga's offense got things rolling early when Nick Quintana drove home Jose Torres in the second inning on a single. An inning later, three straight doubles plated two runs to make it 3-0 Lookouts.

The lead was short-lived as the Barons scored three runs in the fourth, one on a walk and two on a Moises Castillo two-run single.

Tonight's game remained tied until the top of the eighth inning. Birmingham led off the inning with a double and finished the inning scoring two runs on RBI singles.

In the loss starting pitcher Lyon Richardson threw two shutout innings to bring his ERA to 2.86 on the year.

Tomorrow, right-hander Connor Philips takes the mound for the Lookouts against the Barons at 7:15 p.m.

