M-Braves to Host Free Baseball Clinic on Saturday, June 10 as Part of MiLB Play Ball Weekend

PEARL, MS - As part of MLB and MILB's Play Ball Weekend, the Mississippi Braves are hosting a FREE on-field baseball clinic at Trustmark Park on Saturday, June 10th, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The clinic is open to kids ages 8-15.

Registration is free but must be made online in advance of the event. CLICK HERE to register for this PLAY BALL Weekend clinic. The clinic will be run by M-Braves players and coaches, providing entry-level instruction to kids of all ability levels.

PLAY BALL WEEKEND is a global effort to inspire participation in baseball and softball through activities hosted by MLB, MiLB & Partner League Clubs, as well as MLB's international offices throughout the world, beginning on Friday, June 9th and lasting through Sunday, June 11th.

