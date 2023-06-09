Shuckers' Pitching Strikes out 12 in 4-0 Loss to M-Braves

Biloxi Shuckers' Russell Smith on the mound

PEARL, MS - Despite 4.1 shutout innings from the Biloxi Shuckers (28-26) bullpen, three early runs proved to be the difference in a 4-0 loss to the Mississippi Braves (26-28) on Friday night at Trustmark Park.

In the first inning, Jeferson Quero and Wes Clarke combined for two two-out hits to put runners on the corners for Biloxi, but M-Braves' starter Luis De Avila got out of the inning with a strikeout. In the bottom half, the M-Braves offense kickstarted the night. Cal Conley led off the inning with a double and was brought in by Luke Waddell's single to right. Jesse Franklin V, the next batter, launched a home run to right that gave the M-Braves a 3-0 lead.

Despite the early damage, Shuckers starter T.J. Shook induced plenty of whiffs. He struck out three in the first and two more in the second, making up each of his first five outs.

In the third, Tyler Black reached on a walk with one out, and stole second and then third on ball four to Jackson Chourio. His two stolen bases made him the fifth Shuckers' player to reach 30 stolen bases in a season, and the first since Felix Valerio swiped 30 last year. The Shuckers later loaded the bases, but back-to-back strikeouts from De Avila ended the inning and held Biloxi scoreless.

In the next half-inning, the M-Braves extended the lead to 4-0 with a walk to Drew Lugbauer and a stolen base. Lugbauer was driven in by Tyler Tolve's single to right, part of a three-hit night.

After the teams traded zeros for the next three innings, James Meeker entered for Biloxi after striking out five in his last appearance on Tuesday against Mississippi. Meeker struck out two in the seventh and retired the side in order in the eighth to complete two perfect innings. In the eighth, Quero lined a double to left to tally his 11th multi-hit game of the year. One inning later, Kyle Wilcox retired Biloxi in order to preserve the 4-0 win for the M-Braves.

José Montilla (1-2) earned the win for the M-Braves after three hitless innings with one walk and three strikeouts. Despite a season-high eight strikeouts, T.J. Shook (2-2) took the loss for Biloxi.

The Shuckers are set to send Justin Jarvis (6-2, 2.54) to the mound on Saturday night as they look to secure the 1,400th win in manager Mike Guerrero's career. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Trustmark Park.

