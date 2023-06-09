Justin Dean Promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett, Drew Campbell Activated

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves announced the following roster moves before tonight's game against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park. OF Justin Dean has been promoted back to Triple-A Gwinnett, and OF Drew Campbell has been reinstated from the Mississippi Development List.

Dean, 26, appeared in 32 games for the M-Braves from April 28 to June 8, batting .235 with two doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI, 23 walks, 10 stolen bases, and .371 OBP. Over the Mauldin, SC native's last 11 games, he hit .372 with 12 walks, five stolen bases, and .509 OBP. Dean began this season with Gwinnett, playing 19 games for the Stripers.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Dean out of Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in the 17th round in 2018. In 209 career Mississippi Braves games, the speedy outfielder has 28 doubles, eight triples, 14 home runs, 71 RBI, 58 stolen bases, and .698 OPS.

Campbell, 25, in 27 games, has a .192 batting average this season for the M-Braves with three home runs and 11 RBI. Campbell was Atlanta's 23rd-round selection in 2019 out of Louisville.

The M-Braves continue their six-game homestand tonight against Biloxi at Trustmark Park, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. Coverage can be found on the new radio home of the M-Braves, 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.TV.

Friday's Promotions:

Beach Towel Giveaway: Our salute to summer continues with early-arriving fans getting a Mississippi Braves beach towel, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: $10K is on the line after the game, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark Bank!

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game!

