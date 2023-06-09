Choo Choos Lose to Black Barons, 5-2

The Chattanooga Choo-Choos lost to the Birmingham Black Barons, 5-2 on Negro League Appreciation Night on AT&T Field.

Birmingham did not waste any time getting on the score board. In the first inning, Chris Shaw belted a two-run home run to make it 2-0. They added two more runs in the second with the help of two straight walks to start the inning. The runs scored on a Jose Rodriguez double and a Moises Castillo groundout.

Chattanooga cut into the game in the bottom of the second on a Nick Northcut homer. The infielder now has a home run in two straight games and has hit three of his six home runs this year against Birmingham.

Choo-Choos starter Joe Boyle settled down after giving up four early runs. The righty finished the day striking out six batters in five innings. After Boyle left the game, Manuel Cachutt came in and threw two scoreless frames.

The game remained 4-1, until Yoelqui Cespedes scored on a throwing error. Chattanooga inched closer with a Rece Hinds RBI double, but couldn't push any more runs across. Tomorrow, the Chattanooga Choo-Choos return to face the Birmingham Black Barons for the second consecutive Negro League Appreciation Night presented by the Bessie Smith Cultural Center and Food City. The first 1,000 fans through the gates tomorrow will receive a Chattanooga Choo-Choos pennant.

