Smokies Drop Heart Breaker in Extra Innings

June 9, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







MADISON, AL- The Smokies dropped a gut wrenching loss tonight in extra frames after climbing back into the ballgame and taking a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning. The Trash Pandas have come from behind to win the last two games of the series and ended the game tonight in the tenth inning by a final of 5-4.

The scoring started in the fourth inning when Owen Caissie scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0 Tennessee. Rocket City responded with a run in the fourth inning after a lead-off triple by David Calabrese, followed by a sacrifice fly by Edgar Quero to tie the game at one. Calabrese would strike again in the sixth inning, hitting a 2 run home run to make it 3-1 Rocket City after the sixth inning.

Smokies second baseman Scott McKeon was 0-for-14 with eight strikeouts to begin his Double-A career until he blasted a go-ahead three run bomb to left center field, making it 4-3 Tennessee in the eighth inning. The Rocket City Trash Pandas rallied back in the ninth inning with back-to-back hits by Livan Soto and Jeremiah Jackson to put two guys on base. The next batter, Orlando Martinez doubled down the right field to tie the game at four apiece. Trash Pandas outfielder Aaron Whitefield stepped up to the plate in a tie game with the bases loaded and lined out to right field. Rocket City tried to score the game winning run from third base, but Smokies right fielder Cole Roedere tossed out Jackson at home plate to send the game to extra innings.

The Smokies went scoreless in the tenth inning and then Rocket City outfielder Bryce Teodosio singled on the infield to move a runner to third. The next batter was a wild pitch to the back stop by Smokies reliever Danis Correa, scoring the game winning run from third base. The Trash Pandas come back to win 5-4.

