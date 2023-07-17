Shuckers Explode for 16 Hits, Seven Runs to Take Series Over Rocket City

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (41-43, 7-8) scored seven runs over the first four innings, and tied their season-high with 16 hits, in a 7-3 victory over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (38-45, 7-7). The win clinched Biloxi's fourth series win this year, and their third over Rocket City.

After Shuckers' starter TJ Shook retired the first six batters in order, the Shuckers jumped on the board with an RBI single from Zavier Warren in the second. In the third, Jackson Chourio tallied his second of three hits and drove in Tyler Black with an RBI single. Black had reached on a single earlier in the inning and stole second, putting him 10 away from Johnny Davis' franchise record of 52.

Rocket City tallied their first run of the day in the fourth off an RBI single from Orlando Martinez, but the Shuckers struck back with five in the bottom half. After singles from Noah Campbell and Wes Clarke to lead off the inning, Warren tallied his second RBI of the day with a single to right-center. Two batters later, Isaac Collins launched a three-run home run to left, giving Biloxi a commanding 6-1 lead. They tallied on their final run of the inning when a wild pitch scored Tyler Black.

Shook finished his night with a scoreless fifth, lowering his home ERA to 2.83 in 28.2 innings. Rocket City then struck with another RBI single from Martinez in the sixth, cutting the Shuckers' lead to 7-3. Max Lazar then chipped in with two scoreless innings out of Biloxi's bullpen. In the ninth, Bryce Teodosio hit a solo shot to left, his fifth of the year, to make it 7-3.

Shook (3-3) earned the win while Trash Pandas starter Jack Kochanowicz (4-5) took the loss.

After an off day on Monday, the Shuckers will start a six-game set with the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

The game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv.

