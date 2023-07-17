Rain, Shuckers Hits Fall in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS - A five run eruption in the bottom of the fourth inning stood as the difference in the Shuckers' 7-3 victory over the Trash Pandas in the weather-effected finale of a three-game series at MGM Park on Sunday night.

A three-run home run off the bat of Shuckers LF Isaac Collins highlighted the scoring in the fourth frame. The 361-foot shot to left field off Trash Pandas starter RHP Jack Kochanowicz (L, 4-5) was the switch-hitter's fourth home run of the month, and fourth of the season.

Shuckers RF Noah Campbell led off the inning grounding to SS Kyren Paris who fielded and threw to 1B Gabe Matthews, but not in time to retire the Shuckers clean-up batter. Two more singles followed, including an RBI single from 1B Zavier Warren - his second in as many at-bats. Kochanowicz struck out the next batter before the big blow from Collins. 2B Felix Valerio was the next batter and reached first base after being struck in the chest. After two more singles, Kochanowicz's control escaped him again - a wild pitch with the bases loaded scored Valerio, which eventually capped off the five-run fourth after the Shuckers sent ten to the plate.

The game was delayed two hours and seventeen minutes due to rain. The precipitation continued throughout the contest to varying degrees and so too did the Shuckers offense. The southern division club scattered 16 hits, tying their season high. MLB.com #2 Prospect Jackson Chourio was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and has four straight multi-hit efforts including all three games this series.

Trash Pandas manager Andy Schatzley did not see a pitch in-person as the second-year skipper was ejected during the home plate meeting prior to the game.

The Trash Pandas tallied one run in the fourth off of Shuckers RHP TJ Shook (W, 3-3). C Edgar Quero led off with a single and was replaced by 3B Jeremiah Jackson after a fielder's choice. Jackson stole second base, his 19th of the year and scored on an RBI Single by RF Orlando Martinez.

Paris led off the sixth with his 12th double of the season and scored on Orlando Martinez's second run-scoring hit of the game, and team-leading 55th RBI of the season.

Trash Pandas relievers Robinson Pina, John Swanda, Jack Dashwood and Houston Harding each tossed a scoreless inning, allowing the team to attempt to claw back in the contest. LF Bryce Teodosio added a solo home run in the ninth - his fifth of the season.

The game concluded the season series between the two clubs. The Shuckers (39-44, 7-8 in 2nd Half) have taken 10 of the 15 contests between the two.

The Trash Pandas (38-45, 7-7 in 2nd Half) will have an off day tomorrow and continue their longest road trip of the season with a stop in Pensacola, as they open a six game series with the Blue Wahoos (48-35, 7-8 in 2nd Half) on Tuesday night. First Pitch at Blue Wahoos Stadium featuring Admiral Fetterman Field is scheduled for 6:35pm. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will broadcast on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

