Blast off with the Blue Wahoos as Rocket City Comes to Town

July 17, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







The First Half South Division Champion Pensacola Blue Wahoos return to town as they take on the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels Double-A) at Blue Wahoos Stadium beginning on Tuesday.

Our series opener on Tuesday is another Doggone Tuesday presented by Anderson Subaru and Pepsi. When purchased in advance, every ticket is the same price - $18 - and includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. And dogs can come to the ballpark for free with a paid human ticket!

On Wednesday, we celebrate Pensacola's 2022 Southern League Championship with another Winning Wednesday presented by Hill-Kelly! Join us for ballpark bingo and family fun. Plus, Wednesday is the another installment of our Summer Fireworks series with a mid-week postgame show. The Blue Wahoos will wear special jerseys presented by Covenant Care, and fans will be able to bid on these unique items in a live auction that will begin on the concourse in the sixth inning.

Thursday is another Mullet Thursday featuring the Blue Wahoos' fun-loving alternate identity. Enjoy drink specials throughout the night!

On Friday, arrive early as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Blue Wahoos Commemorative Poster presented by Pepsi. It'll also be a Copa Takeover, as both the Blue Wahoos and Trash Pandas will take on their alternate Latin American identities. The Blue Wahoos will be the Pensacola Pok-Ta-Pok, and the Trash Pandas will be the Rocket City Lunáticos.

Saturday is another Fireworks Saturday presented by PenAir Credit Union. It will also mark our Christmas in July celebration, with a festive holiday atmosphere at the ballpark and special "ugly sweater" jerseys presented by The Andrews Institute. The jerseys will be auctioned off on the concourse in the sixth inning.

Sunday is a Military Family Sunday presented by WKRG News5 with postgame catch on the field!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.